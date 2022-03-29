Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Deeper Life Pastor, 3 others killed in fresh herdsmen attack on Benue communities
News photo Vanguard News  - A Deeper Life Church Pastor, John Ajav and three others have been reportedly killed in separate attacks on communities in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Herdsmen kill Deeper Life pastor, three others in Benue The Punch:
Herdsmen kill Deeper Life pastor, three others in Benue
Deeper Life pastor, 3 others killed by suspected herdsmen in Benue – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Deeper Life pastor, 3 others killed by suspected herdsmen in Benue – The Sun Nigeria
Deeper Life pastor, three others killed by herdsmen in Benue The Street Journal:
Deeper Life pastor, three others killed by herdsmen in Benue
Herdsmen kill Deeper Life pastor, three others in Benue News Breakers:
Herdsmen kill Deeper Life pastor, three others in Benue
Herdsmen kill Deeper Life pastor, three others in Benue Within Nigeria:
Herdsmen kill Deeper Life pastor, three others in Benue


   More Picks
1 Kwankwaso finally resigns from PDP ahead of 2023 election, gives reason - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 "A beautiful song without a beautiful attitude is a beautiful nonsense" – Mc Morris says as he removes Portable from his Canada show - Gist Reel, 19 hours ago
3 Nigeria vs Ghana: Super Eagles coach, Eguavoen makes promise to Nigerians - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Mane's Senegal beat Salah's Egypt to qualify for 2022 World Cup - The Punch, 13 hours ago
5 Army Chief Visits Train Attack Scene, Orders Manhunt for Fleeing Terrorists - This Day, 19 hours ago
6 Nigeria vs Ghana: NFF official, others injured in Abuja stadium stampede - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Senate Asks Buhari To Declare Full Scale War Against Terrorists - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
8 NUJ demands release of journalist, others abducted in Bayelsa highway - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 Ex-Kano Gov, Kwankwaso dumps PDP for NNPP hours after Yusuf’s defection - Affairs TV, 18 hours ago
10 War: Don't eat, drink at peace talks with Russians - Ukraine warns negotiators - Daily Post, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info