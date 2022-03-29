Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Angry fans invade pitch after Nigeria lose to Ghana in World Cup qualifiers (video)
News photo National Accord  - Angry fans invade pitch after Nigeria lose to Ghana in World Cup qualifiers (video)

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Kwankwaso finally resigns from PDP ahead of 2023 election, gives reason - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 "A beautiful song without a beautiful attitude is a beautiful nonsense" – Mc Morris says as he removes Portable from his Canada show - Gist Reel, 19 hours ago
3 Nigeria vs Ghana: Super Eagles coach, Eguavoen makes promise to Nigerians - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Mane's Senegal beat Salah's Egypt to qualify for 2022 World Cup - The Punch, 13 hours ago
5 Army Chief Visits Train Attack Scene, Orders Manhunt for Fleeing Terrorists - This Day, 19 hours ago
6 Nigeria vs Ghana: NFF official, others injured in Abuja stadium stampede - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Senate Asks Buhari To Declare Full Scale War Against Terrorists - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
8 NUJ demands release of journalist, others abducted in Bayelsa highway - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 Ex-Kano Gov, Kwankwaso dumps PDP for NNPP hours after Yusuf’s defection - Affairs TV, 18 hours ago
10 War: Don't eat, drink at peace talks with Russians - Ukraine warns negotiators - Daily Post, 1 day ago
