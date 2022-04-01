Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FIFA World Cup 2022 draw: England to meet USA while Ghana face Portugal
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup took place today in Doha, Qatar, as the group stage for the 32 nations is announced.

 

Of the 32 teams involved, only 29 have been confirm

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

World Cup: Ghana draw Portugal, others as US face Iran The Punch:
World Cup: Ghana draw Portugal, others as US face Iran
England to face USA, Iran in World Cup Nigerian Tribune:
England to face USA, Iran in World Cup
World Cup 2022 draw: Senegal drawn with hosts Qatar; Ghana faces Portugal – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
World Cup 2022 draw: Senegal drawn with hosts Qatar; Ghana faces Portugal – The Sun Nigeria
World Cup Draw: Spain To Play Germany As Full List Revealed Independent:
World Cup Draw: Spain To Play Germany As Full List Revealed
World Cup 2022 Draw: Spain, Germany Get ‘Group of Death’ As Ghana Faces Portugal TV360 Nigeria:
World Cup 2022 Draw: Spain, Germany Get ‘Group of Death’ As Ghana Faces Portugal
No ‘group Of Death’ In 2022 World Cup The Street Journal:
No ‘group Of Death’ In 2022 World Cup
World Cup: Ghana draw Portugal, others as US face Iran News Breakers:
World Cup: Ghana draw Portugal, others as US face Iran
FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: England to Meet USA while Ghana Prepares to Face Portugal Monte Oz Live:
FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: England to Meet USA while Ghana Prepares to Face Portugal
2022 World Cup: Ghana Draw Portugal, Uruguay As US Face England, Iran Kanyi Daily:
2022 World Cup: Ghana Draw Portugal, Uruguay As US Face England, Iran
FIFA: Ecuador Will Not Open The World Cup With Qatar, It Will be Senegal vs. Edujandon:
FIFA: Ecuador Will Not Open The World Cup With Qatar, It Will be Senegal vs.


   More Picks
1 Nigerian fans react as FIFA features Davido in 2022 World Cup soundtrack - National Accord, 22 hours ago
2 My target was to go to the World Cup in Qatar and to go at least to the quarter-final - Gernot Rohr reacts to Nigeria's world cup qualification failure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 "My backside can make men miss heaven that's why I wear the hijab" - Popular evangelist, Sister Kate reveals [Video] - Gist Reel, 8 hours ago
4 FIFA World Cup 2022 draw: England to meet USA while Ghana face Portugal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 "I take back every word" Wisdom Macaulay apologises to his sister, Annie Idibia, after calling her out online (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Will Smith resigns from Academy membership over Chris Rock slap - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Train attack: El-Rufai vows to hire foreign mercenaries against terrorists - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 How my sorrow disappeared when I lost my son in 2021 - Adeboye - The Punch, 19 hours ago
9 “I will conclude my tenure in 2023,”-Umahi reacts to Appeal Court judgment - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
10 Train attack: Nigerian Military hands over luggages of victims to Kaduna govt — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info