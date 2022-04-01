Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nnamdi Kanu's acclaimed disciple, Simon Ekpa behind unrest in Southeast - IPOB alleges
Daily Post  - The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Wednesday revealed those behind the criminal activities in the Southeast. IPOB claimed that a self-acclaimed

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kanu’s self-styled disciple, Simon Ekpa behind killings in South-East – IPOB Ripples Nigeria:
Kanu’s self-styled disciple, Simon Ekpa behind killings in South-East – IPOB
Nnamdi Kanu’s Acclaimed Disciple, Simon Ekpa Behind Killings In South-East – IPOB News Breakers:
Nnamdi Kanu’s Acclaimed Disciple, Simon Ekpa Behind Killings In South-East – IPOB
Nnamdi Kanu’s acclaimed disciple, Simon Ekpa behind unrest in Southeast – IPOB allege Within Nigeria:
Nnamdi Kanu’s acclaimed disciple, Simon Ekpa behind unrest in Southeast – IPOB allege
South-East: IPOB Accuses Simon Ekpa Of Being Behind Insecurity Naija News:
South-East: IPOB Accuses Simon Ekpa Of Being Behind Insecurity
Global Upfront:
'Simon Ekpa And His Gang" Responsible For The Criminality In South East Blamed On IPOB, Spokesperson Tells Governor Soludo
Nnamdi Kanu’s Acclaimed Disciple, Simon Ekpa Behind Killings In South-East – IPOB Blows Hot Tori News:
Nnamdi Kanu’s Acclaimed Disciple, Simon Ekpa Behind Killings In South-East – IPOB Blows Hot


   More Picks
1 Nigerian fans react as FIFA features Davido in 2022 World Cup soundtrack - National Accord, 22 hours ago
2 My target was to go to the World Cup in Qatar and to go at least to the quarter-final - Gernot Rohr reacts to Nigeria's world cup qualification failure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 "My backside can make men miss heaven that's why I wear the hijab" - Popular evangelist, Sister Kate reveals [Video] - Gist Reel, 8 hours ago
4 FIFA World Cup 2022 draw: England to meet USA while Ghana face Portugal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 "I take back every word" Wisdom Macaulay apologises to his sister, Annie Idibia, after calling her out online (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Will Smith resigns from Academy membership over Chris Rock slap - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Train attack: El-Rufai vows to hire foreign mercenaries against terrorists - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 How my sorrow disappeared when I lost my son in 2021 - Adeboye - The Punch, 19 hours ago
9 “I will conclude my tenure in 2023,”-Umahi reacts to Appeal Court judgment - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
10 Train attack: Nigerian Military hands over luggages of victims to Kaduna govt — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info