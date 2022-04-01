Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian fans react as FIFA features Davido in 2022 World Cup soundtrack
News photo National Accord  - Fans of Davido have shaded Burna Boy and Wizkid after the singer got featured on the official FIFA 2022 sound track.   Davido had taken [...]

22 hours ago
