Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'Taking The Mikel' Banner Unveiled At Stamford Bridge In Honour Of Mikel Obi
News photo Complete Sports  - Mikel Obi has been honouref with the unveiling of 'Taking The Mikel' banner at the Stamford Bridge as a tribute to the former Nigeria captain.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EPL: Chelsea unveils banner at Stamford Bridge in honour of Mikel Obi Daily Post:
EPL: Chelsea unveils banner at Stamford Bridge in honour of Mikel Obi
Chelsea Reveal New Banner At Stamford Bridge To Honor Mikel Obi (See Details) Naija Loaded:
Chelsea Reveal New Banner At Stamford Bridge To Honor Mikel Obi (See Details)
EPL: Chelsea unveils banner at Stamford Bridge in honour of Mikel Obi Nigerian Eye:
EPL: Chelsea unveils banner at Stamford Bridge in honour of Mikel Obi
Chelsea fans honour Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi with an incredible gesture at Stamford Bridge Pulse Nigeria:
Chelsea fans honour Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi with an incredible gesture at Stamford Bridge
EPL: Chelsea unveils banner at Stamford Bridge in honour of Mikel Obi Benco News:
EPL: Chelsea unveils banner at Stamford Bridge in honour of Mikel Obi
EPL: Chelsea unveils banner at Stamford Bridge in honour of Mikel Obi Eco City Reporters:
EPL: Chelsea unveils banner at Stamford Bridge in honour of Mikel Obi
Chelsea Unveils Banner At Stamford Bridge In Honour Of Mikel Obi (Photo) Anaedo Online:
Chelsea Unveils Banner At Stamford Bridge In Honour Of Mikel Obi (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Nigerian fans react as FIFA features Davido in 2022 World Cup soundtrack - National Accord, 22 hours ago
2 My target was to go to the World Cup in Qatar and to go at least to the quarter-final - Gernot Rohr reacts to Nigeria's world cup qualification failure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 "My backside can make men miss heaven that's why I wear the hijab" - Popular evangelist, Sister Kate reveals [Video] - Gist Reel, 8 hours ago
4 FIFA World Cup 2022 draw: England to meet USA while Ghana face Portugal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 "I take back every word" Wisdom Macaulay apologises to his sister, Annie Idibia, after calling her out online (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Will Smith resigns from Academy membership over Chris Rock slap - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Train attack: El-Rufai vows to hire foreign mercenaries against terrorists - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 How my sorrow disappeared when I lost my son in 2021 - Adeboye - The Punch, 19 hours ago
9 “I will conclude my tenure in 2023,”-Umahi reacts to Appeal Court judgment - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
10 Train attack: Nigerian Military hands over luggages of victims to Kaduna govt — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info