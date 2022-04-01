Post News
Will Smith resigns from Academy membership over Chris Rock slap
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences after he slapped Chris Rockat the 2022 Oscars.
The actor, who is facing possible expulsion or suspe
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Will Smith Resigns From Academy Over Oscars Slap
Not Just OK:
Will Smith Resigns From Oscars' Academy Over Slap
PM News:
Will Smith: My Rock slapping inexcusable, quits Academy - P.M. News
The Will:
Will Smith Resigns From Academy Over Backlash From Slapping Chris Rock
The Street Journal:
Will Smith Resigns From Hollywood’s Academy Over Chris Rock Slap: Report
Monte Oz Live:
Will Smith Has Resigned From OSCARS Academy Membership Over Chris Rock Slap
The New Diplomat:
Oscars Slap: Will Smith Resigns From Film Academy
Nigeria Breaking News:
WILL SMITH RESIGNS FROM THE ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS AND SCIENCES
News Breakers:
Will Smith Resigns From Academy Over Oscars Slap
More Picks
1
Nigerian fans react as FIFA features Davido in 2022 World Cup soundtrack -
National Accord,
22 hours ago
2
My target was to go to the World Cup in Qatar and to go at least to the quarter-final - Gernot Rohr reacts to Nigeria's world cup qualification failure -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
"My backside can make men miss heaven that's why I wear the hijab" - Popular evangelist, Sister Kate reveals [Video] -
Gist Reel,
8 hours ago
4
FIFA World Cup 2022 draw: England to meet USA while Ghana face Portugal -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
"I take back every word" Wisdom Macaulay apologises to his sister, Annie Idibia, after calling her out online (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
Will Smith resigns from Academy membership over Chris Rock slap -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
7
Train attack: El-Rufai vows to hire foreign mercenaries against terrorists -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
8
How my sorrow disappeared when I lost my son in 2021 - Adeboye -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
9
“I will conclude my tenure in 2023,”-Umahi reacts to Appeal Court judgment -
The Guardian,
24 hours ago
10
Train attack: Nigerian Military hands over luggages of victims to Kaduna govt — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
23 hours ago
