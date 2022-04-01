Post News
Naija Dailies
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
"Why haven't the police arrested Sheikh Gumi who knows the whereabouts of terrorists?" Reno asks as police rearrests 21-year-old Gloria Okolie on suspicion of being an IPOB spy
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Nigerian police have re-arrested 21-year-old Glory Okolie shortly after she got out of the Suleja correctional centre in Niger State. She was arrested last year and detained over claims she's an IPOB spy.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
IPOB: Police under fire for persecution of 21-year-old Gloria Okolie
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Why haven’t the police arrested Sheikh Gumi who knows the whereabouts of terrorists?” Reno asks as police rearrests 21-year-old Gloria Okolie on suspicion of being an IPOB spy
See Naija:
IPOB: Police under fire for persecution of 21-year-old Gloria Okolie
Edujandon:
“Why Haven’t The Police Arrested Sheikh Gumi Who Knows The Whereabouts of Terrorists?” Reno Asks as Police Rearrests 21-year-old Gloria Okolie on Suspicion of Being an IPOB Spy (Details below)
Naija Parrot:
“Why haven’t the police arrested Sheikh Gumi who knows the whereabouts of terrorists?” – Reno Omokri asks as police rearrests 21-year-old lady over claims of being an IPOB spy
National Daily:
“Why haven’t the police arrested Sheikh Gumi” – Omokri reacts after Gloria Okolie was re-arrested
More Picks
1
Nigerian fans react as FIFA features Davido in 2022 World Cup soundtrack -
National Accord,
22 hours ago
2
My target was to go to the World Cup in Qatar and to go at least to the quarter-final - Gernot Rohr reacts to Nigeria's world cup qualification failure -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
"My backside can make men miss heaven that's why I wear the hijab" - Popular evangelist, Sister Kate reveals [Video] -
Gist Reel,
8 hours ago
4
FIFA World Cup 2022 draw: England to meet USA while Ghana face Portugal -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
"I take back every word" Wisdom Macaulay apologises to his sister, Annie Idibia, after calling her out online (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
Will Smith resigns from Academy membership over Chris Rock slap -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
7
Train attack: El-Rufai vows to hire foreign mercenaries against terrorists -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
8
How my sorrow disappeared when I lost my son in 2021 - Adeboye -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
9
“I will conclude my tenure in 2023,”-Umahi reacts to Appeal Court judgment -
The Guardian,
24 hours ago
10
Train attack: Nigerian Military hands over luggages of victims to Kaduna govt — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
23 hours ago
