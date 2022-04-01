Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I Would Have Done Better Than Eguavoen – Ex-Super Eagles Coach, Rohr Declares
Online Nigeria  - Gernot Rohr, the former Super Eagles coach, has urged the sports ministry to probe the Nigerian Football Federation for Super Eagles’ inability to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I would have done better than Eguavoen – Rohr The Punch:
I would have done better than Eguavoen – Rohr
I would have done better than Eguavoen – Rohr News Breakers:
I would have done better than Eguavoen – Rohr
I would have done better than Eguavoen – Rohr Star News:
I would have done better than Eguavoen – Rohr
I Would Have Done Better Than Eguavoen – Ex-Super Eagles Coach, Rohr Declares Tori News:
I Would Have Done Better Than Eguavoen – Ex-Super Eagles Coach, Rohr Declares


   More Picks
1 Nigerian fans react as FIFA features Davido in 2022 World Cup soundtrack - National Accord, 22 hours ago
2 My target was to go to the World Cup in Qatar and to go at least to the quarter-final - Gernot Rohr reacts to Nigeria's world cup qualification failure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 "My backside can make men miss heaven that's why I wear the hijab" - Popular evangelist, Sister Kate reveals [Video] - Gist Reel, 8 hours ago
4 FIFA World Cup 2022 draw: England to meet USA while Ghana face Portugal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 "I take back every word" Wisdom Macaulay apologises to his sister, Annie Idibia, after calling her out online (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Will Smith resigns from Academy membership over Chris Rock slap - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Train attack: El-Rufai vows to hire foreign mercenaries against terrorists - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 How my sorrow disappeared when I lost my son in 2021 - Adeboye - The Punch, 19 hours ago
9 “I will conclude my tenure in 2023,”-Umahi reacts to Appeal Court judgment - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
10 Train attack: Nigerian Military hands over luggages of victims to Kaduna govt — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info