Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
Wizkid is a legend in this generation – Tuface Idibia
The Info NG
- Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog
Nigerian singer, Tuface Idibia has showered praises on Wizkid while talking about his exploits in the music industry.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation” – 2Baba
Correct NG:
Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation – Tubaba [Video]
The Dabigal Blog:
“Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation” – 2Baba
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation” – 2Baba
Naija on Point:
Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation – Tubaba [Video]
Gbextra Online Portal:
“Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation” – Tubaba [Video]
Naija Parrot:
“Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation” – 2Baba
See Naija:
Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation – 2Baba
