Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wizkid is a legend in this generation – Tuface Idibia
News photo The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

Nigerian singer, Tuface Idibia has showered praises on Wizkid while talking about his exploits in the music industry.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation” – 2Baba Yaba Left Online:
“Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation” – 2Baba
Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation – Tubaba [Video] Correct NG:
Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation – Tubaba [Video]
“Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation” – 2Baba The Dabigal Blog:
“Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation” – 2Baba
“Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation” – 2Baba Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation” – 2Baba
Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation – Tubaba [Video] Naija on Point:
Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation – Tubaba [Video]
“Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation” – Tubaba [Video] Gbextra Online Portal:
“Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation” – Tubaba [Video]
“Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation” – 2Baba Naija Parrot:
“Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation” – 2Baba
Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation – 2Baba See Naija:
Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation – 2Baba


   More Picks
1 "I take back every word" Wisdom Macaulay apologises to his sister, Annie Idibia, after calling her out online (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 2023! “Why Bola Tinubu Cannot Lead Nigeria”– Nollywood Veteran, Pete Edochie breaks silence - Glamsquad Magazine, 20 hours ago
3 "My backside can make men miss heaven that's why I wear the hijab" - Popular evangelist, Sister Kate reveals [Video] - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
4 Wizkid is a legend in this generation – Tuface Idibia - The Info NG, 18 hours ago
5 I don’t think you’re funny – Lady who recognised ZFancy breaks his heart after he tried to prank her - Correct NG, 22 hours ago
6 2023: Why Tinubu cannot lead Nigeria – Nollywood veteran, Pete Edochie - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Husband arrested after allegedly setting his UK-based wife and her only brother ablaze shortly after she returned to Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Nigerian Governors Ready To Bring In Foreign Mercenaries If Buhari-led Government Fails To End Terrorism –El-Rufai - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
9 2023 presidency: Yahaya Bello promises to make 20m Nigerians millionaires by 2030 - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 Military Cannons Kill 50 Terrorists in Zamfara, 33 in Kaduna as NAF Jets Eliminate ISWAP Terrorists in Borno - News Breakers, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info