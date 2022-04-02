Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Davido Hangs Out With Hollywood Star, Idris Elba at the 2022 Qatar WC Draw (Video)
News photo Tori News  - In a video he posted on his social media page, the star was also seen hanging out with Hollywood superstar, Idris Elba who was one of the two hosts of the event that took place in Qatar.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Moment Davido met Hollywood star, Idris Elba in Qatar [Watch video] Correct NG:
Moment Davido met Hollywood star, Idris Elba in Qatar [Watch video]
Moment Davido met Idris Elba in Qatar Lailas News:
Moment Davido met Idris Elba in Qatar
Moment Davido met Idris Elba in Qatar The Dabigal Blog:
Moment Davido met Idris Elba in Qatar
Davido Hangs Out With Idris Elba At 2022 Qatar WC Draw Gist Punch:
Davido Hangs Out With Idris Elba At 2022 Qatar WC Draw
Moment Davido met Hollywood star, Idris Elba in Qatar [Watch video] Naija on Point:
Moment Davido met Hollywood star, Idris Elba in Qatar [Watch video]


   More Picks
1 "I take back every word" Wisdom Macaulay apologises to his sister, Annie Idibia, after calling her out online (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 2023! “Why Bola Tinubu Cannot Lead Nigeria”– Nollywood Veteran, Pete Edochie breaks silence - Glamsquad Magazine, 20 hours ago
3 "My backside can make men miss heaven that's why I wear the hijab" - Popular evangelist, Sister Kate reveals [Video] - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
4 Wizkid is a legend in this generation – Tuface Idibia - The Info NG, 18 hours ago
5 I don’t think you’re funny – Lady who recognised ZFancy breaks his heart after he tried to prank her - Correct NG, 22 hours ago
6 2023: Why Tinubu cannot lead Nigeria – Nollywood veteran, Pete Edochie - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Husband arrested after allegedly setting his UK-based wife and her only brother ablaze shortly after she returned to Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Nigerian Governors Ready To Bring In Foreign Mercenaries If Buhari-led Government Fails To End Terrorism –El-Rufai - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
9 2023 presidency: Yahaya Bello promises to make 20m Nigerians millionaires by 2030 - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 Military Cannons Kill 50 Terrorists in Zamfara, 33 in Kaduna as NAF Jets Eliminate ISWAP Terrorists in Borno - News Breakers, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info