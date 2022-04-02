Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

MKO Abiola's Campaign DG, Zwingina, Daughter Hafsat Others Witness Yahaya Bello's Declaration for 2023
News photo NPO Reports  - Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello on Saturday formally declared to run for the presidency in 2023.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

