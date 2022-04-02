Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

India 2022 Race: 25 called to Flamingos’ camp ahead Egypt fixture
News photo Prompt News  - Head Coach Bankole Olowookere has invited 25 players to the camp of the U17 Girls’ National Team ahead of this month’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 third round fixture against their Egyptian counterparts.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

