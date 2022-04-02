Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Military Cannons Kill 50 Terrorists in Zamfara, 33 in Kaduna as NAF Jets Eliminate ISWAP Terrorists in Borno
News photo News Breakers  - In simultaneous airstrikes, fighter jets of the Nigerian Air Force have eliminated over a hundred terrorists at Sangeko Forest in Zamfara, New Kusawa in Kaduna and Tumbuns in Borno State, PRNigeria reports.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

