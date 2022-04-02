2023 presidency: Yahaya Bello promises to make 20m Nigerians millionaires by 2030 The Punch - Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Saturday formally declared to run for the Presidency in 2023 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress with a promise to make 20 million Nigerians millionaires by 2023.



