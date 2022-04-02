NPFL: Rivers United Extend Lead After Draw At Akwa United

The visitors took the lead on 17 minutes when Matthew Etim diverted Kazie ... Complete Sports - Rivers United extended their lead at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against champions Akwa United in Uyo on Saturday.The visitors took the lead on 17 minutes when Matthew Etim diverted Kazie ...



News Credibility Score: 99%