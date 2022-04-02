Post News
News at a Glance
EPL: Ricketts family reacts as fans protest against their bid to buy Chelsea
Daily Post
- EPL: Ricketts family reacts as fans protest against their bid to buy Chelsea
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Brentford stun Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
Not Just OK:
Chelsea Fans Protest Outside Stamford Bridge | SEE WHY
PM News:
Chelsea collapse to embarrassing defeat at Stamford Bridge - P.M. News
Within Nigeria:
Ricketts family reacts as fans protest against their bid to buy Chelsea
More Picks
1
"I take back every word" Wisdom Macaulay apologises to his sister, Annie Idibia, after calling her out online (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
2023! “Why Bola Tinubu Cannot Lead Nigeria”– Nollywood Veteran, Pete Edochie breaks silence -
Glamsquad Magazine,
20 hours ago
3
"My backside can make men miss heaven that's why I wear the hijab" - Popular evangelist, Sister Kate reveals [Video] -
Gist Reel,
20 hours ago
4
Wizkid is a legend in this generation – Tuface Idibia -
The Info NG,
18 hours ago
5
I don’t think you’re funny – Lady who recognised ZFancy breaks his heart after he tried to prank her -
Correct NG,
22 hours ago
6
2023: Why Tinubu cannot lead Nigeria – Nollywood veteran, Pete Edochie -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
7
Husband arrested after allegedly setting his UK-based wife and her only brother ablaze shortly after she returned to Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
8
Nigerian Governors Ready To Bring In Foreign Mercenaries If Buhari-led Government Fails To End Terrorism –El-Rufai -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
9
2023 presidency: Yahaya Bello promises to make 20m Nigerians millionaires by 2030 -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
10
Military Cannons Kill 50 Terrorists in Zamfara, 33 in Kaduna as NAF Jets Eliminate ISWAP Terrorists in Borno -
News Breakers,
14 hours ago
