CBN Governor Emefiele takes delivery of presidential campaign vehicles
News photo Edujandon  - Nigeria’s Central Bank governor and presidential aspirant, Godwin Emefiele, has taken delivery of his campaign vehicles ahead of the 2023 general elections..

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

See Vehicles For CBN Governor, Emefiele The Punch:
See Vehicles For CBN Governor, Emefiele's 2023 Presidential Bid Photos of vehicles branded for the 2023 presidential ambition of the governor of the Central Bank Of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, have emerged.
CBN gov, Emefiele takes delivery of campaign vehicles The Street Journal:
CBN gov, Emefiele takes delivery of campaign vehicles
Photos: Vehicles for CBN Governor, Emefiele Julia Blaise Blog:
Photos: Vehicles for CBN Governor, Emefiele's 2023 Presidential Bid
PHOTOS: 2023 Presidential Campaign vehicles of CBN Governor, Emefiele Politics Nigeria:
PHOTOS: 2023 Presidential Campaign vehicles of CBN Governor, Emefiele


