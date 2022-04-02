Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ramadan: Re-dedicate your life to humanity, pray for Nigeria, Obasa urges Muslims
Vanguard News  - Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has urged Nigerian Muslims to rededicate their lives, increase their love for others, and show stronger commitment and obedience to God's instructions during this period of the Islamic holy ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ramadan: Northern Speakers urge Muslims to pray for Nigeria Nigerian Tribune:
Ramadan: Northern Speakers urge Muslims to pray for Nigeria
Taraba speaker urges Muslims to pray for peace in Nigeria Daily Post:
Taraba speaker urges Muslims to pray for peace in Nigeria
Sani Bello urges Muslim Ummah to pray for peace News Diary Online:
Sani Bello urges Muslim Ummah to pray for peace
Ramadan: Pray For Nigeria – Obasa Urges Muslims Naija News:
Ramadan: Pray For Nigeria – Obasa Urges Muslims


   More Picks
1 "I take back every word" Wisdom Macaulay apologises to his sister, Annie Idibia, after calling her out online (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 2023! “Why Bola Tinubu Cannot Lead Nigeria”– Nollywood Veteran, Pete Edochie breaks silence - Glamsquad Magazine, 20 hours ago
3 "My backside can make men miss heaven that's why I wear the hijab" - Popular evangelist, Sister Kate reveals [Video] - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
4 Wizkid is a legend in this generation – Tuface Idibia - The Info NG, 18 hours ago
5 I don’t think you’re funny – Lady who recognised ZFancy breaks his heart after he tried to prank her - Correct NG, 22 hours ago
6 2023: Why Tinubu cannot lead Nigeria – Nollywood veteran, Pete Edochie - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Husband arrested after allegedly setting his UK-based wife and her only brother ablaze shortly after she returned to Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Nigerian Governors Ready To Bring In Foreign Mercenaries If Buhari-led Government Fails To End Terrorism –El-Rufai - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
9 2023 presidency: Yahaya Bello promises to make 20m Nigerians millionaires by 2030 - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 Military Cannons Kill 50 Terrorists in Zamfara, 33 in Kaduna as NAF Jets Eliminate ISWAP Terrorists in Borno - News Breakers, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info