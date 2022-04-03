Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

How I escaped Kaduna train attack, by Obi of Onitsha
The Nation  - The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, has said that he was billed to join the Abuja-Kaduna train attacked by bandits on Monday. The attack, which left no fewer than eight passengers killed, saw many others injured while scores of the ...

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

