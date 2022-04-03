Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Train attack: We’re working with security agents to find 21 missing passengers, says NRC
The Punch
- Train attack: We’re working with security agents to find 21 missing passengers, says NRC
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Train attack: We?re working with security agents to find 21 missing passengers - NRC
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Train attack: We’re working with security agents to find 21 missing passengers
Olajide TV:
Train attack: We’re working with security agents to find 21 missing passengers – NRC
Osmek News:
Train Attack: We’re working with security agent to find 21 missing passengers – NRC
More Picks
1
2023: Obi Receives PDP Presidential Nomination Form, Vows To Build A Better Nigeria If Elected President -
CKN Nigeria,
19 hours ago
2
COVID19: FG scraps post-arrival PCR test for fully vaccinated travelers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
2023 Elections: Jega tasks new PRP leaders on rebuilding Nigeria -
The News Guru,
17 hours ago
4
Buhari used as an example of a bad leader during lectures in Robert Gordon University in Scotland (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
Chelsea coach, Thomas Tuchel splits from his former journalist wife Sissi after 13 years of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
Claims Kaduna's inaccessible by road, air, train false - IGP | herald.ng -
The Herald,
22 hours ago
7
Our government at the state, local and federal level have long abandoned governance - Jega -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
8
2023 presidential election is open ticket – APC or PDP can take it – By Fredrick Nwabufo -
The Herald,
17 hours ago
9
Singer Portable reconciles with former manager, Kogbagidi [Watch video] -
Correct NG,
18 hours ago
10
Shehu Sani condemns Imam Nuru Khalid's suspension for criticising Buhari govt -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
