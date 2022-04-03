Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP Suspends Chris Uba, Linus Ukachukwu Over Anti-Party Activities, Others
Tori News  - Uba and his loyalists had in 2021 defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the November 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

@OfficialPDPNig Suspends Chris Uba, Linus Ukachukwu Over Anti-Party Activities, Others Sahara Reporters:
@OfficialPDPNig Suspends Chris Uba, Linus Ukachukwu Over Anti-Party Activities, Others
Anambra PDP suspends Chris Uba, one other over anti-party activities Nigerian Tribune:
Anambra PDP suspends Chris Uba, one other over anti-party activities
PDP suspends Chris Uba for alleged anti-party activities Ripples Nigeria:
PDP suspends Chris Uba for alleged anti-party activities
Anambra PDP Suspends Chris Uba, Ukachukwu Naija News:
Anambra PDP Suspends Chris Uba, Ukachukwu


   More Picks
1 2023: Obi Receives PDP Presidential Nomination Form, Vows To Build A Better Nigeria If Elected President - CKN Nigeria, 19 hours ago
2 COVID19: FG scraps post-arrival PCR test for fully vaccinated travelers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 2023 Elections: Jega tasks new PRP leaders on rebuilding Nigeria - The News Guru, 17 hours ago
4 Buhari used as an example of a bad leader during lectures in Robert Gordon University in Scotland (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Chelsea coach, Thomas Tuchel splits from his former journalist wife Sissi after 13 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Claims Kaduna's inaccessible by road, air, train false - IGP | herald.ng - The Herald, 22 hours ago
7 Our government at the state, local and federal level have long abandoned governance - Jega - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 2023 presidential election is open ticket – APC or PDP can take it – By Fredrick Nwabufo - The Herald, 17 hours ago
9 Singer Portable reconciles with former manager, Kogbagidi [Watch video] - Correct NG, 18 hours ago
10 Shehu Sani condemns Imam Nuru Khalid's suspension for criticising Buhari govt - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info