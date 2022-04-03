Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Three years after, Dankwambo returns to Gombe, says PDP remains only hope for the people
The Nation  - Three years after his exit from government, former Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, yesterday, returned to Gombe with

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Dankwambo Returns To Gombe 3 Years After Leadership:
Dankwambo Returns To Gombe 3 Years After
Dankwambo returns to Gombe, 3 years after Daily Trust:
Dankwambo returns to Gombe, 3 years after
After three years in ‘exile’, Dankwambo returns to Gombe The Punch:
After three years in ‘exile’, Dankwambo returns to Gombe
2023: Dankwambo returns to Gombe after three years, promises to return PDP to power The Eagle Online:
2023: Dankwambo returns to Gombe after three years, promises to return PDP to power


   More Picks
1 2023: Obi Receives PDP Presidential Nomination Form, Vows To Build A Better Nigeria If Elected President - CKN Nigeria, 10 hours ago
2 Husband arrested after allegedly setting his UK-based wife and her only brother ablaze shortly after she returned to Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 COVID19: FG scraps post-arrival PCR test for fully vaccinated travelers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Claims Kaduna's inaccessible by road, air, train false - IGP | herald.ng - The Herald, 13 hours ago
5 Constitution Amendment: Makinde Calls For Robust Debate On Resource Control, State Police - Independent, 22 hours ago
6 Our government at the state, local and federal level have long abandoned governance - Jega - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Shehu Sani condemns Imam Nuru Khalid's suspension for criticising Buhari govt - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 Representation: We're shortchanged, South East NASS members lament; advocate for extra state - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
9 Man United vs Leicester: Iheanacho scores as United drop points in top-four race - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 Use Ramadan period to pray for unity, peace in Nigeria – Goodluck Jonathan tells Muslims - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info