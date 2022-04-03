Olowu stool: Obasanjo, kingmakers screen seven princes, forward list to Abiodun The Punch - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Kingmakers of the Owu kingdom in Ogun State have screened seven princes jostling for the Olowu of Owu stool in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.



News Credibility Score: 99%