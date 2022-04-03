Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NBA tasks Body of Benchers on effective disciplinary mechanism in legal profession
News photo Daily Post  - The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has expressed concern over the declining capacity of the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LDPC) to effectively deal with cases of unethical conduct among lawyers in the country.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

