2022 Grammy Awards: Wizkid, Femi Kuti, Burna Boy, Tems nominated

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Banks might stop collecting bad naira notes from Nigerians as CBN places N400 fine for every N100 deposits - Legit,
14 hours ago
|
2
|
Votes ‘ll count in Ekiti, Osun governorship polls, INEC reassures Nigerians - The Guardian,
24 hours ago
|
3
|
Cubana Chief Priest: Billionaire socialite in EFCC custody over alleged fraud - Legit,
5 hours ago
|
4
|
Gunmen allegedly kill 2, kidnap 3 in Ayobo area of Lagos State - The Guardian,
18 hours ago
|
5
|
Emir rescues two girls from forced marriage in Niger - The Nation,
8 hours ago
|
6
|
Two million people’ll start receiving N20bn monthly from June -FG - The Punch,
13 hours ago
|
7
|
Grammy winners 2022: Full list of Grammy Awards winners – BBC.com - News Breakers,
6 hours ago
|
8
|
World Cup Qualification Failure: Resign, Sports Editors Tell NFF Board - Leadership,
5 hours ago
|
9
|
Oyetola inaugurates committee to resolve Benue community leadership crisis in Osun - Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
|
10
|
Representation: We're shortchanged, South East NASS members lament; advocate for extra state - Vanguard News,
22 hours ago