Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


War: Russia must answer for crimes - Macron sympathizes with Ukrainians over ‘unbearable’ Bucha images
News photo Daily Post  - France President Emmanuel Macron has sympathized with Ukrainians, describing the images from Bucha as "unbearable".

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Russia The Guardian:
Russia 'must answer for crimes' in Ukraine - Macron
Russia The Street Journal:
Russia 'must Answer For Crimes' In Ukraine - Macron
Russia ‘must answer for crimes’ in Ukraine – Macron News Breakers:
Russia ‘must answer for crimes’ in Ukraine – Macron
Russia must answer for crimes – Macron sympathizes with Ukrainians Within Nigeria:
Russia must answer for crimes – Macron sympathizes with Ukrainians


   More Picks
1 Buhari used as an example of a bad leader during lectures in Robert Gordon University in Scotland (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 COVID19: FG scraps post-arrival PCR test for fully vaccinated travelers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 2023 Elections: Jega tasks new PRP leaders on rebuilding Nigeria - The News Guru, 1 day ago
4 CBN warns banks to stop collecting bad Naira notes or pay N400 fine for every N100 included in deposits - Legit, 8 hours ago
5 Chelsea coach, Thomas Tuchel splits from his former journalist wife Sissi after 13 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Our government at the state, local and federal level have long abandoned governance - Jega - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Nigeria begins urea fertiliser export to US, Brazil, others — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 15 hours ago
8 Three kidnappers gunned down as police rescue two abducted teenage sisters in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 2023 presidential election is open ticket – APC or PDP can take it – By Fredrick Nwabufo - The Herald, 24 hours ago
10 Singer Portable reconciles with former manager, Kogbagidi [Watch video] - Correct NG, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info