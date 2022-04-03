Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Oyetola inaugurates committee to resolve Benue community leadership crisis in Osun
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Gov Oyetola of Osun has inaugurated a committee to resolve the lingering leadership tussle within the Benue community in the state.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Votes ‘ll count in Ekiti, Osun governorship polls, INEC reassures Nigerians - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
2 Cubana Chief Priest: Billionaire socialite in EFCC custody over alleged fraud - Legit, 5 hours ago
3 Emir rescues two girls from forced marriage in Niger - The Nation, 8 hours ago
4 Two million people’ll start receiving N20bn monthly from June -FG - The Punch, 13 hours ago
5 Grammy winners 2022: Full list of Grammy Awards winners – BBC.com - News Breakers, 6 hours ago
6 World Cup Qualification Failure: Resign, Sports Editors Tell NFF Board - Leadership, 5 hours ago
7 Oyetola inaugurates committee to resolve Benue community leadership crisis in Osun - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
8 Nigeria begins urea fertiliser export to US, Brazil, others — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
9 Representation: We're shortchanged, South East NASS members lament; advocate for extra state - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 2023 Presidency: Be Wary Of Osinbajo's Ambition, He's Trying To Retain Immunity To Avoid Prosecution — Arewa Group Tells Nigerians - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
