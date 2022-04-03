DStv, Gotv subscription prices: Why we dragged MultiChoice to tribunal – Lawyer

Read full article DStv, Gotv ... The News Guru - A legal practitioner, Fesrus Onifade, has revealed real reason MultiChoice Nigeria Ltd. was dragged before Federal Competition and Consumer Protection (FCCPC) Tribunal sitting in Abuja to stop it from increasingRead full article DStv, Gotv ...



News Credibility Score: 99%