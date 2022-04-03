Post News
News at a Glance
Police Say 6 killed, 10 Injured In US Mass Shooting
Sahara Reporters
- Police Say 6 killed, 10 Injured In US Mass Shooting
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
At least six dead in California shooting
Independent:
Manhunt After California Mass Shooting Kills Six
The Street Journal:
At Least Six Dead In California Shooting
PM News:
6 killed in Sacramento mass shooting , second in 5 weeks - P.M. News
News Breakers:
US police say 6 killed, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting
