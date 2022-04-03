Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gunmen allegedly kill 2, kidnap 3 in Ayobo area of Lagos State
News photo The Guardian  - There was confusion between Friday and Sunday in Ayobo Housing Scheme Extension, Oshin area of Ayobo-Ipaja in Lagos State, as some gunmen invaded the area, allegedly kidnapped three persons and killed two others.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen kill 2, kidnap 3 in Lagos Vanguard News:
Gunmen kill 2, kidnap 3 in Lagos
Gunmen invade Lagos community, kill two, abduct three Peoples Gazette:
Gunmen invade Lagos community, kill two, abduct three
Gunmen allegedly kill 2, kidnap 3 in Ayobo area of Lagos State News Diary Online:
Gunmen allegedly kill 2, kidnap 3 in Ayobo area of Lagos State
Gunmen kill 2, kidnap 3 in Lagos community - P.M. News PM News:
Gunmen kill 2, kidnap 3 in Lagos community - P.M. News
Gunmen Allegedly Kill 2, Kidnap 3 In Ayobo Area Of Lagos State The Street Journal:
Gunmen Allegedly Kill 2, Kidnap 3 In Ayobo Area Of Lagos State
Gunmen kill 2, kidnap 3 in Lagos community Sundiata Post:
Gunmen kill 2, kidnap 3 in Lagos community
Gunmen kill two, kidnap three in Lagos community The Eagle Online:
Gunmen kill two, kidnap three in Lagos community
Gunmen allegedly kill 2, kidnap 3 in Ayobo area of Lagos State News Breakers:
Gunmen allegedly kill 2, kidnap 3 in Ayobo area of Lagos State
Unknown Gunmen kill Two, Kidnap 3 in Lagos Politics Nigeria:
Unknown Gunmen kill Two, Kidnap 3 in Lagos
Gunmen kill 2, kidnap 3 in Lagos Within Nigeria:
Gunmen kill 2, kidnap 3 in Lagos
There was, confusion between Friday and Sunday in the Ayobo Housing Scheme Extension, the Oshin area of Ayobo-Ipaja in Lagos State, as some gunmen invaded the area, kidnapped three persons, and killed two others. 1st for Credible News:
There was, confusion between Friday and Sunday in the Ayobo Housing Scheme Extension, the Oshin area of Ayobo-Ipaja in Lagos State, as some gunmen invaded the area, kidnapped three persons, and killed two others.
Gunmen allegedly kill 2, kidnap 3 in Ayobo area of Lagos State National Daily:
Gunmen allegedly kill 2, kidnap 3 in Ayobo area of Lagos State


   More Picks
1 Two million people to start receiving N10,000 each monthly from June - FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Cubana Chief Priest: Billionaire socialite in EFCC custody over alleged fraud - Legit, 10 hours ago
3 Gunmen allegedly kill 2, kidnap 3 in Ayobo area of Lagos State - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
4 Emir rescues two girls from forced marriage in Niger - The Nation, 13 hours ago
5 World Cup Qualification Failure: Resign, Sports Editors Tell NFF Board - Leadership, 10 hours ago
6 Grammy winners 2022: Full list of Grammy Awards winners – BBC.com - News Breakers, 11 hours ago
7 Hushpuppi: US Court Picks Date For Disgraced ‘Super Cop’, Abba Kyari’s Fraud Trial Amid Extradition Uncertainties - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 FG Grants Three-Year Tax Relief To 33 Companies, Bars 10 Firms | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Sermon That Got Abuja Imam, Nuru Khalid, Suspended Is Worse than Kidnapping, Says Sheikh Ahmed Gumi - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
10 2023 Presidency: Be Wary Of Osinbajo's Ambition, He's Trying To Retain Immunity To Avoid Prosecution — Arewa Group Tells Nigerians - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info