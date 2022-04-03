Everyone Says Putin Is Mad But He's Fighting For Christian Values, Against Same-sex Marriage—Ukraine-based Nigerian Cleric

The clergyman said in his bid ... Sahara Reporters - Pastor Sunday Adelaja, the founder of the largest evangelical church in Europe, Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations, has said he lost property worth over $4 million to the Russia invasion of Ukraine.The clergyman said in his bid ...



