Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Everyone Says Putin Is Mad But He's Fighting For Christian Values, Against Same-sex Marriage—Ukraine-based Nigerian Cleric
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Pastor Sunday Adelaja, the founder of the largest evangelical church in Europe, Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations, has said he lost property worth over $4 million to the Russia invasion of Ukraine.
The clergyman said in his bid ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Putin is fighting for Christian values and against same-sex marriage - Ukraine-based Nigerian cleric says Linda Ikeji Blog:
Putin is fighting for Christian values and against same-sex marriage - Ukraine-based Nigerian cleric says
Putin is fighting for Christian values and against same-sex marriage – Ukraine-based Nigerian cleric says Yaba Left Online:
Putin is fighting for Christian values and against same-sex marriage – Ukraine-based Nigerian cleric says
Putin is fighting for Christian values and against same-sex marriage – Ukraine-based Nigerian cleric says Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Putin is fighting for Christian values and against same-sex marriage – Ukraine-based Nigerian cleric says
Everyone Says Putin Is Mad But He’s Fighting For Christian Values, Against Same-sex Marriage—Ukraine-based Nigerian Cleric News Breakers:
Everyone Says Putin Is Mad But He’s Fighting For Christian Values, Against Same-sex Marriage—Ukraine-based Nigerian Cleric
Putin is fighting for Christian values and against same-sex marriage – Ukraine-based Nigerian cleric says Naija Parrot:
Putin is fighting for Christian values and against same-sex marriage – Ukraine-based Nigerian cleric says
Putin is fighting for Christian values and against same-sex marriage – Ukraine-based Nigerian cleric says GQ Buzz:
Putin is fighting for Christian values and against same-sex marriage – Ukraine-based Nigerian cleric says


   More Picks
1 Two million people to start receiving N10,000 each monthly from June - FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Cubana Chief Priest: Billionaire socialite in EFCC custody over alleged fraud - Legit, 10 hours ago
3 Gunmen allegedly kill 2, kidnap 3 in Ayobo area of Lagos State - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
4 Emir rescues two girls from forced marriage in Niger - The Nation, 13 hours ago
5 World Cup Qualification Failure: Resign, Sports Editors Tell NFF Board - Leadership, 10 hours ago
6 Grammy winners 2022: Full list of Grammy Awards winners – BBC.com - News Breakers, 11 hours ago
7 Hushpuppi: US Court Picks Date For Disgraced ‘Super Cop’, Abba Kyari’s Fraud Trial Amid Extradition Uncertainties - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 FG Grants Three-Year Tax Relief To 33 Companies, Bars 10 Firms | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Sermon That Got Abuja Imam, Nuru Khalid, Suspended Is Worse than Kidnapping, Says Sheikh Ahmed Gumi - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
10 2023 Presidency: Be Wary Of Osinbajo's Ambition, He's Trying To Retain Immunity To Avoid Prosecution — Arewa Group Tells Nigerians - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info