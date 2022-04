FIFA Soundtrack: Comedian, Basketmouth hails Davido for ‘singlehandedly’ carrying Nigeria to World Cup National Daily - Comedian, Basketmouth, has hailed singer, Davido, for singlehandedly taking Nigeria to the World Cup via his feature on the theme song for Qatar 2022. Nigeria’s Super Eagles had failed to qualify on Tuesday after a 1-1 draw with arch-rivals, Ghana.



