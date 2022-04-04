Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Emir rescues two girls from forced marriage in Niger
The Nation
- The Emir of Agaie in Niger State, Alhaji Yusuf Nuhu has rescued two girls from their parents who wanted to force them into early...
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Niger Emir rescues two girls from forced marriage
The Guardian:
Niger Emir rescues two girls from forced marriage
News Wire NGR:
Emir of Agaie in Niger rescues two girls from forced marriage
Daily Nigerian:
Emir rescues 2 girls from forced marriage — Daily Nigerian
Prompt News:
Niger Emir rescues 2 girls from forced marriage
Pulse Nigeria:
Niger Emir rescues 2 girls from forced marriage
The Will:
Niger Emir Rescues Two Girls From Forced Marriage
PM News:
2 girls rescued from forced marriages in Niger - P.M. News
The Street Journal:
Niger Emir Rescues Two Girls From Forced Marriage
News Breakers:
Niger Emir rescues two girls from forced marriage
Politics Nigeria:
Emir rescues 2 girls from Forced Marriage
Tori News:
How An Emir In Niger State Rescued Two Girls From Forced Marriage
More Picks
1
Banks might stop collecting bad naira notes from Nigerians as CBN places N400 fine for every N100 deposits -
Legit,
14 hours ago
2
Votes ‘ll count in Ekiti, Osun governorship polls, INEC reassures Nigerians -
The Guardian,
24 hours ago
3
Cubana Chief Priest: Billionaire socialite in EFCC custody over alleged fraud -
Legit,
5 hours ago
4
Emir rescues two girls from forced marriage in Niger -
The Nation,
8 hours ago
5
Two million people’ll start receiving N20bn monthly from June -FG -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
6
Grammy winners 2022: Full list of Grammy Awards winners – BBC.com -
News Breakers,
6 hours ago
7
World Cup Qualification Failure: Resign, Sports Editors Tell NFF Board -
Leadership,
5 hours ago
8
Oyetola inaugurates committee to resolve Benue community leadership crisis in Osun -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
9
Nigeria begins urea fertiliser export to US, Brazil, others — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
10
Representation: We're shortchanged, South East NASS members lament; advocate for extra state -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
