“A Man Sleeping With His Married Sister ”– Tonto Dikeh Spills Dirty Secrets After Kpokpogri’s Cryptic Post
News photo Information Nigeria  - Popular Nigerian Actress, Tonto Dikeh has gone on a lengthy rant on social media after her ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri shared a cryptic post. The brouhaha began after Tonto shared a video of Kpokpogri twerking which she claimed depicted her mood.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Two million people to start receiving N10,000 each monthly from June - FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Cubana Chief Priest: Billionaire socialite in EFCC custody over alleged fraud - Legit, 10 hours ago
3 Gunmen allegedly kill 2, kidnap 3 in Ayobo area of Lagos State - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
4 Emir rescues two girls from forced marriage in Niger - The Nation, 13 hours ago
5 World Cup Qualification Failure: Resign, Sports Editors Tell NFF Board - Leadership, 10 hours ago
6 Grammy winners 2022: Full list of Grammy Awards winners – BBC.com - News Breakers, 11 hours ago
7 Hushpuppi: US Court Picks Date For Disgraced ‘Super Cop’, Abba Kyari’s Fraud Trial Amid Extradition Uncertainties - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 FG Grants Three-Year Tax Relief To 33 Companies, Bars 10 Firms | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Sermon That Got Abuja Imam, Nuru Khalid, Suspended Is Worse than Kidnapping, Says Sheikh Ahmed Gumi - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
10 2023 Presidency: Be Wary Of Osinbajo's Ambition, He's Trying To Retain Immunity To Avoid Prosecution — Arewa Group Tells Nigerians - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
