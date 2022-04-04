Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Grammy 2022: Yemi Alade is next Angelique Kidjo – Nigerians react
News photo Daily Post  - Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has stirred up a conversation online as Angelique Kidjo, won Best Global music album at the 2022 Grammy award. Angelique Kidjo won the category for her album ‘Mother Nature’ defeating Wizkid, Femi Kuti and his son.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

