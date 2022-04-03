Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ex-Manchester United Coach Louis Van Gaal Battles Prostate Cancer
Channels Television  -   Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal says he has prostate cancer and has been receiving treatment, but still plans to lead his team at the World Cup in Qatar in seven months’ time.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Louis van Gaal: Netherlands boss admits suffering prostate cancer Business Day:
Louis van Gaal: Netherlands boss admits suffering prostate cancer
Ex-Manchester United Coach Louis Van Gaal Battles Prostate Cancer The Street Journal:
Ex-Manchester United Coach Louis Van Gaal Battles Prostate Cancer
Netherlands Coach Louis van Gaal Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer News Breakers:
Netherlands Coach Louis van Gaal Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer
Netherlands Boss, Louis van Gaal Suffering From Prostate Cancer Netherlands national team coach, on Sunday stated that he is battling with prostate cancer. Silverbird TV:
Netherlands Boss, Louis van Gaal Suffering From Prostate Cancer Netherlands national team coach, on Sunday stated that he is battling with prostate cancer.


   More Picks
1 Two million people to start receiving N10,000 each monthly from June - FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Cubana Chief Priest: Billionaire socialite in EFCC custody over alleged fraud - Legit, 10 hours ago
3 Gunmen allegedly kill 2, kidnap 3 in Ayobo area of Lagos State - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
4 Emir rescues two girls from forced marriage in Niger - The Nation, 13 hours ago
5 World Cup Qualification Failure: Resign, Sports Editors Tell NFF Board - Leadership, 10 hours ago
6 Grammy winners 2022: Full list of Grammy Awards winners – BBC.com - News Breakers, 11 hours ago
7 Hushpuppi: US Court Picks Date For Disgraced ‘Super Cop’, Abba Kyari’s Fraud Trial Amid Extradition Uncertainties - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 FG Grants Three-Year Tax Relief To 33 Companies, Bars 10 Firms | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Sermon That Got Abuja Imam, Nuru Khalid, Suspended Is Worse than Kidnapping, Says Sheikh Ahmed Gumi - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
10 2023 Presidency: Be Wary Of Osinbajo's Ambition, He's Trying To Retain Immunity To Avoid Prosecution — Arewa Group Tells Nigerians - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info