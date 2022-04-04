Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“I’ll Deal With Insecurity Decisively,” Says APC Presidential Aspirant
News photo The Street Journal  - Chief Stanley Osifo, an aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket says he will end insecurity decisively if he wins the party’s primary and the 2023 presidential elections.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“I’ll deal with insecurity decisively,” says APC presidential aspirant The Guardian:
“I’ll deal with insecurity decisively,” says APC presidential aspirant
2023: APC Presidential Aspirant Vows To Deal With Insecurity Decisively Independent:
2023: APC Presidential Aspirant Vows To Deal With Insecurity Decisively
“I’ll deal with insecurity decisively,” says APC presidential aspirant News Diary Online:
“I’ll deal with insecurity decisively,” says APC presidential aspirant
“I’ll deal with insecurity decisively,” says APC presidential aspirant News Breakers:
“I’ll deal with insecurity decisively,” says APC presidential aspirant
National Daily:
“I’ll deal with insecurity decisively,” says APC presidential hopeful


   More Picks
1 Two million people to start receiving N10,000 each monthly from June - FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Cubana Chief Priest: Billionaire socialite in EFCC custody over alleged fraud - Legit, 14 hours ago
3 Emir rescues two girls from forced marriage in Niger - The Nation, 17 hours ago
4 World Cup Qualification Failure: Resign, Sports Editors Tell NFF Board - Leadership, 14 hours ago
5 Grammy winners 2022: Full list of Grammy Awards winners – BBC.com - News Breakers, 15 hours ago
6 Sermon That Got Abuja Imam, Nuru Khalid, Suspended Is Worse than Kidnapping, Says Sheikh Ahmed Gumi - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
7 Bola Ige's Murder : Don?t allow ?drowning politicians? use you - Omisore replies Soyinka over claim of him being unfit as APC national secretary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 My ideal man must be good in bed, rich and should not feel threatened by her achievement - US-based Nigerian model, Faith Morey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 FG Grants Three-Year Tax Relief To 33 Companies, Bars 10 Firms | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 7 hours ago
10 2023 Presidency: Be Wary Of Osinbajo's Ambition, He's Trying To Retain Immunity To Avoid Prosecution — Arewa Group Tells Nigerians - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info