Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Islamic school teacher who raped 13 students as young as 12 leaving eight pregnant now faces the death penalty after his life sentence was upgraded (photos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - An Islamic teacher who raped 13 girls at an Islamic boarding school in Indonesia is now facing the death penalty, a court has today said, after he had initially been sentenced to life in

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Indonesian teacher sentenced to death for raping 13 students The Punch:
Indonesian teacher sentenced to death for raping 13 students
Indonesian Court Sentences Teacher To Death For Raping 13 Students, Impregnating At Least 8 Sahara Reporters:
Indonesian Court Sentences Teacher To Death For Raping 13 Students, Impregnating At Least 8
Indonesian teacher sentenced to death for raping 13 students The Guardian:
Indonesian teacher sentenced to death for raping 13 students
Islamic school teacher who raped 13 students leaving eight pregnant, now faces death penalty after his life sentence was upgraded Yaba Left Online:
Islamic school teacher who raped 13 students leaving eight pregnant, now faces death penalty after his life sentence was upgraded
Indonesian court sentences teacher to death for raping 13 girls Peoples Gazette:
Indonesian court sentences teacher to death for raping 13 girls
Islamic School Teacher Who Raped 13 Students Leaving 8 Pregnant Now Faces Death Penalty The Trent:
Islamic School Teacher Who Raped 13 Students Leaving 8 Pregnant Now Faces Death Penalty
Indonesian court sentences teacher to death for raping 13 students Pulse Nigeria:
Indonesian court sentences teacher to death for raping 13 students
Court sentences teacher to death for raping 13 students — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Court sentences teacher to death for raping 13 students — Daily Nigerian
Islamic Teacher Sentenced To Death For Raping 13 Minors, Impregnating Eight News Break:
Islamic Teacher Sentenced To Death For Raping 13 Minors, Impregnating Eight
Islamic school teacher sentenced to death for raping, impregnating students The Street Journal:
Islamic school teacher sentenced to death for raping, impregnating students
Islamic School Teacher Who Raped 13 Students Leaving 8 Pregnant Now Faces Death Penalty News Breakers:
Islamic School Teacher Who Raped 13 Students Leaving 8 Pregnant Now Faces Death Penalty
Islamic school teacher who raped 13 students leaving eight pregnant, now faces death penalty after his life sentence was upgraded Naija Parrot:
Islamic school teacher who raped 13 students leaving eight pregnant, now faces death penalty after his life sentence was upgraded
Life sentence of Islamic teacher upgraded to death penalty after raping 13 students, leaving 8 pregnant Within Nigeria:
Life sentence of Islamic teacher upgraded to death penalty after raping 13 students, leaving 8 pregnant


   More Picks
1 Two million people to start receiving N10,000 each monthly from June - FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Chief Imam who was sacked for preaching 'anti-Buhari and anti-government' sermon gets a new mosque - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Islamic school teacher who raped 13 students as young as 12 leaving eight pregnant now faces the death penalty after his life sentence was upgraded (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 2022 UTME: JAMB orders candidates to print mock notification slips — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
5 2023: Atiku becoming President, matter of time – Finitiri - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
6 Bola Ige's Murder : Don?t allow ?drowning politicians? use you - Omisore replies Soyinka over claim of him being unfit as APC national secretary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Nigerian Exams Body, JAMB Increases 2022 Mock Fee For Candidates Over Cost Of Diesel - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
8 One killed as Okada riders clash with Agbero in Lagos - National Daily, 20 hours ago
9 Snoop Dogg thanks Grammy for 19 nominations without a win - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
10 Sermon That Got Abuja Imam, Nuru Khalid, Suspended Is Worse than Kidnapping, Says Sheikh Ahmed Gumi - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info