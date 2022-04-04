Post News
News at a Glance
Snoop Dogg thanks Grammy for 19 nominations without a win
Peoples Gazette
- American rapper Snoop Dogg has sarcastically thanked the organisers of the Grammy Awards for nominating him 19 times without a win.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
VIDEO: I've had 19 Grammy nominations but won none - Snoop Dogg
Daily Trust:
Snoop Dog: I’ve had 19 Grammy nominations but won none
Yaba Left Online:
Snoop Dogg calls out Grammy for having 19 nominations without winning any in his entire career
The Street Journal:
Snoop Dogg 'Thanks' Grammy Organisers For Nominating Him 19 Times Without A Win
The Will:
Snoop Dogg Pokes Grammy Organisers For Nominating Him 19 Times Without A Win
Kanyi Daily:
Snoop Dogg Calls Out Grammy For Giving Him 19 Nominations Without Any Win
Mp3 Bullet:
Snoop Dogg Slams the #Grammys for nominating him 19 times but never winning any.
Gist Reel:
"Shame on Wizkid's enemies" - Reactions as Snoop Dogg thanks Grammy for 19 nominations without a win
More Picks
1
Cubana Chief Priest: Billionaire socialite in EFCC custody over alleged fraud -
Legit,
1 day ago
2
2022 UTME: JAMB orders candidates to print mock notification slips — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
19 hours ago
3
World Cup Qualification Failure: Resign, Sports Editors Tell NFF Board -
Leadership,
1 day ago
4
Nigerian Exams Body, JAMB Increases 2022 Mock Fee For Candidates Over Cost Of Diesel -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
5
One killed as Okada riders clash with Agbero in Lagos -
National Daily,
18 hours ago
6
Justin Dean threatens to sue Korra Obidi, says she is rich & doesn't know why she rented a 1 bedroom apartment -
Legit,
18 hours ago
7
Bola Ige's Murder : Don?t allow ?drowning politicians? use you - Omisore replies Soyinka over claim of him being unfit as APC national secretary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
Insecurity: EU donates 30 boats, forensic equipment to Nigeria, others -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
9
Biafra: IPOB speaks on Buhari ordering Nnamdi Kanu’s release -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
10
My ideal man must be good in bed, rich and should not feel threatened by her achievement - US-based Nigerian model, Faith Morey -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
