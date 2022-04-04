Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ex-AGF Aondoakaa asks court to revisit judgement barring him from holding public office
News photo Premium Times  - Mr Aondoakaa alleges that the judgement barring him from public office was fraudulently obtained. The new suit came after the judgement has been affirmed by the Supreme Court.

12 hours ago
