Forensic pathologist agrees with 2 autopsy reports on Sylvester Oromoni

Two million people to start receiving N10,000 each monthly from June - FG - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
Cubana Chief Priest: Billionaire socialite in EFCC custody over alleged fraud - Legit,
10 hours ago
Gunmen allegedly kill 2, kidnap 3 in Ayobo area of Lagos State - The Guardian,
22 hours ago
Emir rescues two girls from forced marriage in Niger - The Nation,
13 hours ago
World Cup Qualification Failure: Resign, Sports Editors Tell NFF Board - Leadership,
10 hours ago
Grammy winners 2022: Full list of Grammy Awards winners – BBC.com - News Breakers,
11 hours ago
Hushpuppi: US Court Picks Date For Disgraced ‘Super Cop’, Abba Kyari’s Fraud Trial Amid Extradition Uncertainties - Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
FG Grants Three-Year Tax Relief To 33 Companies, Bars 10 Firms | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog,
3 hours ago
Sermon That Got Abuja Imam, Nuru Khalid, Suspended Is Worse than Kidnapping, Says Sheikh Ahmed Gumi - Sahara Reporters,
7 hours ago
2023 Presidency: Be Wary Of Osinbajo's Ambition, He's Trying To Retain Immunity To Avoid Prosecution — Arewa Group Tells Nigerians - Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago