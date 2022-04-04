Nigeria has no big cake to share, next president must be ready for baking — Obaseki Daily Nigerian - Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has said that Nigeria as a country no longer has a big cake to share as it was doing some 40 years ago. According to him, whoever wants to be the next president must be ready to bake a big cake for all Nigerians to share.



News Credibility Score: 99%