Update: Photos of three of the victims abducted by bandits during raid on village along Abuja-Kaduna highway
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Bandits have raided some houses at Anguwar Maji village in Jere town along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway and abducted 22 residents.

5 hours ago
FLASH: Bandits reportedly kidnap 22 on Abuja-Kaduna highway. The Nation:
FLASH: Bandits reportedly kidnap 22 on Abuja-Kaduna highway.
Bandits abduct 22 on Abuja-Kaduna expressway Politics Nigeria:
Bandits abduct 22 on Abuja-Kaduna expressway
Terrorists abduct 10 near Abuja-Kaduna expressway News Breakers:
Terrorists abduct 10 near Abuja-Kaduna expressway
Update: Photos Of Three Of The Victims Kidnapped By Bandits During Attack On Village Along Abuja-Kaduna Highway Tori News:
Update: Photos Of Three Of The Victims Kidnapped By Bandits During Attack On Village Along Abuja-Kaduna Highway


