Nigeria needs $500m palm oil to meet local demands – Association — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The Oil Palm Growers Association of Nigeria, OPGAN, on Monday said 500 million dollars’ worth of palm oil was needed to meet local demands of the commodity annually.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Two million people to start receiving N10,000 each monthly from June - FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Chief Imam who was sacked for preaching 'anti-Buhari and anti-government' sermon gets a new mosque - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Islamic school teacher who raped 13 students as young as 12 leaving eight pregnant now faces the death penalty after his life sentence was upgraded (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 2022 UTME: JAMB orders candidates to print mock notification slips — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
5 2023: Atiku becoming President, matter of time – Finitiri - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
6 Bola Ige's Murder : Don?t allow ?drowning politicians? use you - Omisore replies Soyinka over claim of him being unfit as APC national secretary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Nigerian Exams Body, JAMB Increases 2022 Mock Fee For Candidates Over Cost Of Diesel - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
8 One killed as Okada riders clash with Agbero in Lagos - National Daily, 20 hours ago
9 Snoop Dogg thanks Grammy for 19 nominations without a win - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
10 Sermon That Got Abuja Imam, Nuru Khalid, Suspended Is Worse than Kidnapping, Says Sheikh Ahmed Gumi - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
