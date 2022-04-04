Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Train Attack :14 Missing Passenger Found Alive, 8 Dead : NRC Boss
News photo The Street Journal  - The Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr Fidet Okhiria, has said that 14 of the 21 passengers abducted on board Ak9 train on the standard gauge rail from Kaduna to Abuja were found alive and safe.

