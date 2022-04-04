Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Exams Body, JAMB Increases 2022 Mock Fee For Candidates Over Cost Of Diesel
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has increased the fee for candidates participating in the 2022 mock Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME).Candidates will have to pay the sum of N1,000 as a service charge to the CBT ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UTME 2022: JAMB increases mock fee to N1,000 over diesel cost The Punch:
UTME 2022: JAMB increases mock fee to N1,000 over diesel cost
Mock-UTME: Diesel Price, Others Force JAMB To Increase Service Charge Channels Television:
Mock-UTME: Diesel Price, Others Force JAMB To Increase Service Charge
Mock-UTME: Diesel Price, Others Force JAMB To Increase Service Charge Independent:
Mock-UTME: Diesel Price, Others Force JAMB To Increase Service Charge
Mock-UTME: Diesel Price, Others Force JAMB To Increase Service Charge The Nigeria Lawyer:
Mock-UTME: Diesel Price, Others Force JAMB To Increase Service Charge
UTME 2022: JAMB hikes mock fee to N1,000 over diesel cost News Breakers:
UTME 2022: JAMB hikes mock fee to N1,000 over diesel cost
UTME 2022: JAMB Hikes Mock Fee Over Fuel, Diesel Cost Naija News:
UTME 2022: JAMB Hikes Mock Fee Over Fuel, Diesel Cost
UTME 2022: JAMB hikes mock fee to N1,000 over diesel cost Within Nigeria:
UTME 2022: JAMB hikes mock fee to N1,000 over diesel cost
JAMB increases mock examination fee to N1,000 over hike in diesel price The Point:
JAMB increases mock examination fee to N1,000 over hike in diesel price


   More Picks
1 Wizkid, Burna Boy, KSA, Femi Kuti, other Nigerian stars who have been nominated for Grammys and lost, won - Legit, 14 hours ago
2 Cubana Chief Priest: Billionaire socialite in EFCC custody over alleged fraud - Legit, 21 hours ago
3 World Cup Qualification Failure: Resign, Sports Editors Tell NFF Board - Leadership, 21 hours ago
4 Emir rescues two girls from forced marriage in Niger - The Nation, 24 hours ago
5 2022 UTME: JAMB orders candidates to print mock notification slips — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
6 Bola Ige's Murder : Don?t allow ?drowning politicians? use you - Omisore replies Soyinka over claim of him being unfit as APC national secretary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Sermon That Got Abuja Imam, Nuru Khalid, Suspended Is Worse than Kidnapping, Says Sheikh Ahmed Gumi - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
8 One killed as Okada riders clash with Agbero in Lagos - National Daily, 15 hours ago
9 Insecurity: EU donates 30 boats, forensic equipment to Nigeria, others - The Punch, 16 hours ago
10 Biafra: IPOB speaks on Buhari ordering Nnamdi Kanu’s release - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info