Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lai Counters Obasanjo, Says Buhari Administration Not Overwhelmed By Insecurity
News photo News Breakers  - Lai Mohammed Minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has stated that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is not overwhelmed by the security challenges of Nigeria. On Saturday, former President Olusegun Obasanjo had said Nigerians ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The government is by no means overwhelmed by insecurity - Lai Mohammed counters Obasanjo Linda Ikeji Blog:
The government is by no means overwhelmed by insecurity - Lai Mohammed counters Obasanjo
Buhari govt not overwhelmed by insecurity – Lai Mohammed replies Obasanjo The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Monday, said the Muhammadu Buhari administration is not overwhelmed by the security challenges in the country. Daily Times:
Buhari govt not overwhelmed by insecurity – Lai Mohammed replies Obasanjo The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Monday, said the Muhammadu Buhari administration is not overwhelmed by the security challenges in the country.
Insecurity: Buhari’s gov’t not overwhelmed – Lai Daily Trust:
Insecurity: Buhari’s gov’t not overwhelmed – Lai
Lai Counters Obasanjo, Says Buhari Administration Not Overwhelmed By Insecurity Naija Loaded:
Lai Counters Obasanjo, Says Buhari Administration Not Overwhelmed By Insecurity
Insecurity: Buhari’s govt not overwhelmed, says Lai Sundiata Post:
Insecurity: Buhari’s govt not overwhelmed, says Lai
Buhari’s government not overwhelmed – Lai Mohammed says News Wire NGR:
Buhari’s government not overwhelmed – Lai Mohammed says
The government is by no means overwhelmed by insecurity - Lai Mohammed counters Obasanjo Olajide TV:
The government is by no means overwhelmed by insecurity - Lai Mohammed counters Obasanjo


   More Picks
1 I love Nigerian men more because they know how to take care of their women, I can?t say the same for Ghanaian men - Actress Efia Odo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy prays to God for a husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 SIM-NIN LINKAGE : After Many Deadlines, 73m Unlinked Subscribers Barred From Making Calls - Leadership, 13 hours ago
4 Nigeria has no big cake to share, next president must be ready for baking — Obaseki - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
5 Chief Imam who was sacked for preaching 'anti-Buhari and anti-government' sermon gets a new mosque - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 IGP Promotes AIG Amadi To Acting DIG, Appoints New Commissioner For Ekiti - Naija News, 20 hours ago
7 FG Appeals To Shell, Chevron, NNPC, Others On Gas Supply To NLNG Plants - Independent, 20 hours ago
8 Hollywood dominates as Nigerian cinemas record N347 million revenue in March - Premium Times, 10 hours ago
9 Funke Akindele explains why she hides her children's faces - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Nigerian Exams Body, JAMB Increases 2022 Mock Fee For Candidates Over Cost Of Diesel - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info