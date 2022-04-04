Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Presidency: Zoning will not be against Atiku – Committee
News photo Vanguard News  - The Technical Committee, Atiku Abubakar Presidential Project, has expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zoning arrangement would not be against the presidential ambition

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Presidency: Zoning will not be against Atiku – Committee The Nation:
Presidency: Zoning will not be against Atiku – Committee
Presidency: Zoning will not be against Atiku – Committee Premium Times:
Presidency: Zoning will not be against Atiku – Committee
2023: Zoning will not be against Atiku – Committee The Eagle Online:
2023: Zoning will not be against Atiku – Committee
Presidency: Zoning will not be against Atiku – Committee Prompt News:
Presidency: Zoning will not be against Atiku – Committee
2023 Presidency: Zoning won’t be against Atiku – Dokpesi Politics Nigeria:
2023 Presidency: Zoning won’t be against Atiku – Dokpesi


   More Picks
1 Wizkid, Burna Boy, KSA, Femi Kuti, other Nigerian stars who have been nominated for Grammys and lost, won - Legit, 14 hours ago
2 Cubana Chief Priest: Billionaire socialite in EFCC custody over alleged fraud - Legit, 21 hours ago
3 World Cup Qualification Failure: Resign, Sports Editors Tell NFF Board - Leadership, 21 hours ago
4 Emir rescues two girls from forced marriage in Niger - The Nation, 24 hours ago
5 2022 UTME: JAMB orders candidates to print mock notification slips — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
6 Bola Ige's Murder : Don?t allow ?drowning politicians? use you - Omisore replies Soyinka over claim of him being unfit as APC national secretary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Sermon That Got Abuja Imam, Nuru Khalid, Suspended Is Worse than Kidnapping, Says Sheikh Ahmed Gumi - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
8 One killed as Okada riders clash with Agbero in Lagos - National Daily, 15 hours ago
9 Insecurity: EU donates 30 boats, forensic equipment to Nigeria, others - The Punch, 16 hours ago
10 Biafra: IPOB speaks on Buhari ordering Nnamdi Kanu’s release - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info