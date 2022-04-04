Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oliseh emerges as favourite to replace Eguavoen as Super Eagles coach
News photo Daily Post  - Sunday Oliseh has emerged the favourite to land the Super Eagles job, according to Own Goal. Austin Eguavoen was sacked by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) immediately after he failed to lead the Super Eagles to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I want to coach Eagles again – Eguavoen The Punch:
I want to coach Eagles again – Eguavoen
I Was Against The Sacking Of Rohr- Eguavoen Opens Up On Super Eagles Failure To Qualify For World Cup The Dabigal Blog:
I Was Against The Sacking Of Rohr- Eguavoen Opens Up On Super Eagles Failure To Qualify For World Cup
I want to coach Eagles again – Eguavoen News Breakers:
I want to coach Eagles again – Eguavoen
I’m Still One Of The Good Coaches In Nigeria, I Want To Coach Eagles Again – Eguavoen Diamond Celebrities:
I’m Still One Of The Good Coaches In Nigeria, I Want To Coach Eagles Again – Eguavoen


   More Picks
1 Cubana Chief Priest: Billionaire socialite in EFCC custody over alleged fraud - Legit, 1 day ago
2 2022 UTME: JAMB orders candidates to print mock notification slips — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
3 World Cup Qualification Failure: Resign, Sports Editors Tell NFF Board - Leadership, 1 day ago
4 Nigerian Exams Body, JAMB Increases 2022 Mock Fee For Candidates Over Cost Of Diesel - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
5 One killed as Okada riders clash with Agbero in Lagos - National Daily, 18 hours ago
6 Justin Dean threatens to sue Korra Obidi, says she is rich & doesn't know why she rented a 1 bedroom apartment - Legit, 18 hours ago
7 Bola Ige's Murder : Don?t allow ?drowning politicians? use you - Omisore replies Soyinka over claim of him being unfit as APC national secretary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Insecurity: EU donates 30 boats, forensic equipment to Nigeria, others - The Punch, 19 hours ago
9 Biafra: IPOB speaks on Buhari ordering Nnamdi Kanu’s release - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 My ideal man must be good in bed, rich and should not feel threatened by her achievement - US-based Nigerian model, Faith Morey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info